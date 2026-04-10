Fans watching BTS' Goyang concert say 'We can't see sh*t' due to rain and stage smoke

BTS fans were greeted by surprise elements at the K-pop boy band's highly anticipated concert in Goyang, South Korea, last night (April 9): Heavy rain and a surplus of stage smoke.

In a video uploaded to Threads today, a fan shared concert footage where BTS' seven members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook - sang Hooligan.

"Watch this, watch this. Hahaha, hahaha, hahaha," recited the stars while veiled in a plume of stage smoke.

Responding to BTS in their own caption, the fan wrote: "We can't see sh*t."

Another fan replied in the comments section: "Jimin explained it on his (livestream) after the show. Since there was no wind and it was raining continuously, the smoke stayed and was too slow to disperse. He said that the smoke usually disperses during their rehearsals but it didn't happen last night."

The concert was also livestreamed on Weverse for paying fans and the visuals were just as bad for them.

In another video uploaded to Threads yesterday, one user shared a short recording, writing in its caption: "I bought a livestream ticket, but all I got was loneliness."

Depicting BTS' performance of their new song Swim, the livestream's first five seconds are completely foggy with stage smoke, leaving the figures on stage unrecognisable. When the broadcast switches to another angle where Jungkook is singing, his face is still barely visible and clouded by blaring red stage lights.

The livestream's comments section boomed, with users pointing out their frustration. "I see nothing," one commented.

Another said: "All I can see is smoke." Some simply said: "Wtf."

One user observed that not only had the stage smoke been dampening the stream's camera quality, so was the heavy rain.

In response to the fan's experience, a user on Threads joked: "It fits the song title perfectly. Let everyone feel the vibe of Swim."

One fan who attended the concert in person took to the replies to share their own account of the concert, confirming the sight of smoke and rain seen in the original livestream. Dozens of fans in the crowd can be spotted wearing raincoats.

In another video circulating on social media, a videographer for the concert was seen falling from height with heavy camera equipment as he stepped backwards on a moving, elevated stage platform.

A user remarked: "I'm sorry I said I was disappointed about the camera shots. I hope he's okay."

With regard to the weather conditions that evening, fans expressed their concerns. One wrote: "How could they not have someone behind him? Even without the weather, that is not a safe job!"

Another said: "It's really hard to perform in that rain - it's slippery. I hope he's okay."

Nevertheless, one particularly clear footage is charming fans on social media. It shows Jungkook beckoning to a drone camera and then holding it as he danced, with V behind him.

BTS will also perform at Goyang on April 11 and 12.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com