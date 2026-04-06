Fans fall from height at Super Junior's Seoul concert after barricade breaks

Three fans were injured after falling from height at Super Junior's concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sunday (April 5).

While the South Korean pop group were singing their song Too Many Beautiful Girls, member Ryeowook interacted with fans at the audience seats, holding out his right arm as he attempted to shake hands with them.

As Elf (Super Junior's fandom name) reached out towards him, the safety fence at the audience area suddenly gave way, resulting in multiple people falling one level down.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter appeared shocked, holding his head as he stepped back on the stage, before looking around for help and running offstage to ask for assistance.

Siwon, 39, was also seen walking towards the area and asking fans if they were okay.

Their management agency SM Entertainment apologised for the accident in a statement today.

They wrote: "During the final encore performance of the day, safety fences installed collapsed, causing three audience members to fall and sustain injuries. The injured individuals were immediately transported to a hospital, where they received necessary examinations and treatment.

"Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions.

"We sincerely apologise to those who were injured and to their families. We will provide full support for their treatment and do our utmost to ensure their complete recovery."

They also vowed to thoroughly review the accident and reinforce safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.



We would like to provide an update regarding an incident that occurred during the SUPER JUNIOR 20th Anniversary TOUR <SUPER SHOW 10> SJ - CORE in SEOUL concert on Sunday, April 5.



During the final encore performance of the day, safety fences… — SUPER JUNIOR (@SJofficial) April 5, 2026

One of the alleged victims wrote about her experience in a Threads post today.

She said: "When we fell, Ryeowook and Siwon immediately came offstage. We were sent to the nearby hospital immediately, and Ryeowook and another member also came to the hospital to ask after us.

"I thought they left after we were transferred to another hospital, but Ryeowook was always there for us. They are very warm-hearted people."

The fan also asked the public not to take the incident out of context or to read false reports.

"I will not leave the fandom. It's the venue that's problematic. Super Junior members are worthy of my love."

She added she had an X-ray as well as CT scan and she is okay other than her left leg which hurt.

Leeteuk also addressed the incident during his YouTube livestream earlier today.

The 42-year-old, who is the leader of the group, said: "We will try our very best to help Elf in their recovery. We are very sorry, we should have given you happiness right till the very end [of the concert], and it seems like we didn't do that and we feel quite sad about it."

[[nid:733035]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.