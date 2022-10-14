Fans gather at Seventeen concert venue seeking new tickets after theirs get voided

It was supposed to be a joyous occasion for Carats (fans of the K-pop boy band Seventeen).

After all, concerts are coming back in full force and K-pop acts are descending upon our sunny shores faster than our wallets can handle.

However, for some Carats who got resale tickets for the Be The Sun world tour, yesterday (Oct 13) turned out to be a nightmare when they found out that their tickets were voided.

A fan going by Syaf posted a TikTok Story of fans, who were unable to attend the concert, gathered at Singapore Indoor Stadium. It was accompanied by the text “The bunch of us who got scammed for Seventeen tickets”.

In the video, the fans could be seen singing Seventeen’s song _World in order to keep their spirits high — until security “yelled at us to step away from the door and move away,” Syaf told AsiaOne.

“Our tickets were voided because we bought them from resellers. I believe it’s because they were staff tickets,” the 21-year-old executive said, clarifying that the seller they got the tickets from claimed to be a staff member.

“We found out 20 minutes before the numbered queue (a queue system where people enter according to their ticket number) ended via the seller’s message saying that all the tickets were void.”

Another fan, going by Sha on TikTok, posted a video with the caption “On my way to work knowing I just lost my Seventeen Be The Sun tickets” and asked fans if they had an extra to sell.

She also appealed to Live Nation for help in the video.

In a later TikTok that she posted from the concert venue, she asked if anyone would be willing to sell her a ticket.

Like Syaf, Sha said her tickets were voided because they were staff tickets.

The 25-year-old who works in consulting told AsiaOne: “The seller conveyed to us a day before the concert that Live Nation would void the ticket as it was a staff ticket that they can’t resell to the public.”

Sha also confirmed the news through a call with Live Nation.

“I called the box office several times and they claimed that the concert was sold out, though I found out from another call to Live Nation that the voided tickets were put up for sale to the public,” she added.

Sha claimed: “They also had about four rounds of extra tickets being released without notice, which I discovered through other Carats’ socials.”

Thankfully, she got to go to the concert eventually. After “blasting it on socials”, Sha managed to buy a ticket from a “friend of a friend” whom she met up with at the venue.

Syaf also had a similar experience as Sha when she tried to get replacement tickets. They shared: “We asked the box office for tickets and they stated that they did not have any more.

“But TicketMaster also released a few tickets, without prior announcement, that a lot of us didn’t know about until we heard others talking about it at the concert venue itself.”

AsiaOne reached out to Live Nation and TicketMaster for comment but they have yet to respond to the queries as of the time of writing.

According to Syaf, there were seemingly over 500 people with voided tickets at the Indoor Stadium, both where they took their TikTok video as well as at the ticketing booth.

As for Sha, she only saw about 30 fans who had their tickets voided and were looking for new ones, including the group that was singing Seventeen songs.

On Twitter, Carats asked fellow fans to beware of scammers, noting a particular Carousell user who had amassed over 60 reviews from people buying their tickets.

This was the same user Sha confirmed she had bought her voided tickets from.

Syaf said that they had bought their ticket from another supposed staff member, who claimed that a lot of the tickets were getting voided due to the aforementioned Carousell seller reselling tickets.

A look at the Carousell profile confirmed dozens of buyers’ reviews for Be The Sun world tour tickets.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the seller classified the issue as a "private matter" but said that "all affected buyers will be receiving a full refund" and "have already been informed". They declined to reveal other details.

