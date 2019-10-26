Fans of K-pop band Big Bang gather for G-Dragon's military discharge

YONGIN, South Korea - Fans of K-pop boy band Big Bang gathered on Saturday (Oct 26) to see band leader G-Dragon return to civilian life after his discharge from military service.

G-Dragon, 31, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, completed almost two years of mandatory military service and was discharged at the headquarters of South Korean Army's Ground Operations Command in Yongin, southeast of Seoul.

He was originally scheduled to be discharged from a base near the border with North Korea, an area where officials are working to contain African swine fever, which affects pigs. The switch was apparently motivated by a desire to limit traffic in the area.

He had served about a year and eight months of mandatory military service applicable to all men in South Korea, which is still technically at war with North Korea.