Fans upset as Ultra Singapore music festival shifts indoors

Revellers hoping to spend this weekend at outdoor electronic dance music (EDM) festival Ultra Singapore are up in arms after a last-minute change in venue.

One of the biggest EDM festival brands in the world, this year's Ultra Singapore is the fourth edition of the two-day event, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

It has typically been held at Ultra Park, an open field next to Marina Bay Sands Tower 1, but festival-goers got a rude shock when they received electronic tickets for the event last night indicating the venue had been shifted to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

This comes amid talk swirling online that the festival was on the verge of being cancelled.

Several festival-goers told The New Paper they had been anxiously waiting for their e-tickets - which are used to exchange for event wristbands - since last week and the venue change was a big letdown.

"I can't really afford to go around the world to see my favourite DJs performing so I rely on Ultra Singapore to bring the top DJs here.

"That is why I am so disappointed after pinning such high hopes on them," said Mr Derrick Ng, 26, who has attended every festival here.