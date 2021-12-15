Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore reveals first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

The new trailer to Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledorefinally dropped, and with it comes new characters and a new face to take over the space Johnny Depp left when he exited the film.

The trailer dives right into the movie’s title and sees Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and a ragtag team of unlikely heroes made up of a magizoologist, a schoolteacher and a muggle, come together to uncover secrets and save the muggle world from certain doom as Grindelwald’s powers grow.

Playing the feared villain is Mads Mikkelsen. Taking over the role from Depp, the trailer gives a quick peek into Mikkelsen’s version of Grindelwald. Ditching the white updo and prosthetic eye, Mikkelsen’s version of Grindelwald seems a whole lot suaver.

ALSO READ: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in next Fantastic Beasts movie

Aside from Mikkelsen’s debut and threats at every corner, the trailer also sees Newt up to silly antics such as crab dancing and the heroes paying a visit to Hogwarts.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premieres on April 15, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.