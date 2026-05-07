Fashion designer accuses Jisoo's team of not returning outfits loaned for album cover shoot

A Belgian fashion designer has taken to social media to accuse Jisoo's team of not returning prized outfits from their label.

In recent Instagram reels that have since been deleted, founder Benjamin Voortmans of Judassime alleged that "Jisoo from Blackpink (team) stole my garments".

Benjamin, who uses the pronouns they/them, said that they had sent over several outfits to the 31-year-old's team in South Korea for an album cover shoot over six months ago. At the time, however, Jisoo's team reportedly postponed the shoot dates on multiple occasions, to which Benjamin simply requested to be kept informed once the garments were returned.

"Six months forward, no one has been responding. It's three very important pieces from my last collection which cost a lot," Benjamin claimed.

"So I went legally against it and sent them invoices and contracts, but no one is responding... If someone from that team could wake up and send my stuff back - I don't even want to shoot it anymore, it has been that far that I don't care if she's going to shoot it for her f***ing album cover."

In the conclusion of the video, Benjamin urged viewers to spread the news and tag the singer as well as those on her team in the comments as they were "tired of this sh*t" and upset over losing opportunities with the loss of the garments.

Judassime's outfits have been worn by celebrities including Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Julia Fox.

On May 6, Benjamin released a video update on Instagram - which has also been removed - clarifying the intentions behind the earlier video: "I've gotten a lot of hate online and messages, and I just wanted to make everything clear because I never actually attacked Jisoo - I just put [her name] in the title and that it was her team.

"I used her name to get a response from anyone on the team. I never intended to attack her and I don't condone any hate online. But I did use her name because it was everywhere in the mail [correspondence about the shoots]."

Benjamin added that the team has since gotten back and the matter was getting resolved. In a separate Instagram Story, they mentioned that a staff member from the US would be sent to South Korea to retrieve the garments.

Finally, Benjamin acknowledged that they were not in a good space and had been fast with their words in the earlier video, wishing to move on to a new chapter.

As of press time, Jisoo and her agency have not released an official statement addressing the incident.

Jisoo from Blackpink is being called out by multiple designers for stealing their outfits and never giving them back i’m crying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/siUxNvC5Gw — boom 🎈 (@boomrants) May 5, 2026

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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