Fashion retailer Gap suing Kanye West for $2.7 million

Kanye West is being sued for $2 million by Gap.

The rapper pulled the plug on his partnership with the high-street retailer last September, after accusing them of not releasing his clothing line as promised and not opening retail stores specifically designed to promote the collaboration.

But now the company is taking legal action over one building that was used to sell the range.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Gap wants Kanye to be held financially responsible for any damages that it may have to pay in a lawsuit it is facing from Art City Center, a company that owns a building in Los Angeles that the fashion retailer leased as a storefront for the Yeezy collection.

Art City Center claims the building underwent various unapproved alterations during 2021 and 2022, and so is suing over the cost to restore the premises, but Gap wants the 45-year-old rapper to foot the bill.

In its lawsuit, Gap argues that the contract it had with Kanye called for them not to be held liable for any such claims and so is seeking more than $2 million ($2.7 million) in damages, which covers the amount it thinks it will have to pay over the Yeezy store, plus legal costs.

Kanye ended his 10-year collaborative deal with Gap last September after alleging it hadn't properly fulfilled the terms of their agreement.

But before that,Kanye had accused the firm of ripping off his ideas for its own designs.

He took to social media to share a message exchange with an unknown person, in which the texter had sent a link to a photo of a navy T-shirt with the Gap logo on the front, along with the message: "This is Gap copying - YGEEB."

Kanye replied: "Exactly."

"Do you want me to post this text message?"

The rapper, who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, used the caption of the post to air another grievance about the company, claiming it had axed a planned photoshoot with his kids without him knowing.

He wrote: "But they cancelled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing. [sic]"

In a separate post, Kanye claimed he had been cut out of meetings by Gap.