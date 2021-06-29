Fast and Furious 9 sets pandemic box office record in US and Singapore

Fast and Furious 9 is revving up sales in the US box office, taking home US$70 million (S$94 million) in its first weekend. This is the biggest US opening since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

The movie starring Vin Diesel and John Cena is the biggest performer in the theatrical industry in the past year and a half, amassing over US$404 million worldwide.

In Singapore alone, the movie grossed a smashing $1.28 million over the four-day sneaks and weekend despite theatres capping to 50 patrons per screen hall.

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

Fast and Furious 9 was delayed several times in the US and in Singapore. Despite the long wait, the action-packed movie focused on fast cars and family ties was able to usher in fans to theatres.

The movie’s synopsis reads:

“Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered — Dom’s forsaken brother.”

Directed by Justin Lin, Fast and Furious 9 is now showing in all cinemas islandwide.