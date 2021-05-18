Fast & Furious 9's Singapore release pushed back to June 24

For those who have been revving up their engines for the ninth instalment of the Fast franchise, you might want to ease off on the accelerator for a bit.

In view of the updated community restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, it seems the Singapore release of the movie has also been delayed.

Don't worry, it's not shifting to 2022 or anything like that - nothing quite so drastic. Rather, instead of premiering later this month as initially scheduled, F9 will start showing a month from now on June 24, which is just a day ahead of its US release.

Yeah, we understand that this year has had more than enough delays already - from films to TV shows and especially games, the medley of issues stemming from Covid-19 has been an annoyance to deal with, in every sense of the word.

Still, I guess the silver lining is that we won't have to wait that long for F9 to arrive - a month should be pretty manageable. However, it is easy to see why fans would be really amped up for this particular movie.

You see, unlike previous instalments where Dom and the crew are always pitted against cops, power-hungry warlords and straight-up threats to national security, their fight in F9 is a lot more personal.

Accordingly, it's going to be interesting to see how the team will fare when their adversary isn't just a friend, but family.

This article was first published in HardWare Zone.