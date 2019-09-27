Faye Wong spends $12,000 a month to send daughter to 'atas' Swiss boarding school

Li Yan (second from left) with her schoolmates at College Alpin Beau Soleil.
PHOTO: Instagram/collegebeausoleil
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Singer Faye Wong may just be a typical kiasu parent like any of us when it comes to her kids' education.

Her younger daughter, 13-year-old Li Yan, attends the prestigious College Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland, with school fees of up to about $400 — a day.

Founded in 1910, Beau Soleil is one of the most prestigious (and expensive) private boarding schools in Europe and welcomes students from more than 50 different nations.

The school promises a "stimulating and highly personalised academic curriculum" where learning "takes place both inside and outside the classroom". In fact, they're so dedicated to their personalised approach that they only assign one teacher to four students.

But of course, that high-SES education comes at a price. It costs 104,000 Swiss francs (S$145,000) a year, which works out to about S$12,000 monthly — more than what many of us earn in a month.

Be warned though, that's just for the boarding and tuition fees. There are additional annual charges in the form of "additional expenses" and an "annual trip"; as well as a one-time charge for the application, uniform and a deposit. In total, these additional charges amount to 49,630 Swiss francs.

But it wasn't Faye who revealed where her daughter was schooling at. It was actually eagle-eyed netizens who spotted it when the school uploaded an innocuous photo of their students to their Instagram page.

The image depicts Yan (second from left) working on an assignment with her schoolmates.

Some of their notable alumni include Prince Guillaume, the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, and Princess Mary of Denmark.

To these privileged students, rubbing shoulders with royalty would probably be a regular occurrence. Like actual royalty. No biggie right?

The school also seems to be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as spacious dorms, multiple indoor and outdoor courts, a fitness room, a swimming pool and a rock-climbing center; the likes of which is enough to make local undergraduates green with envy.

PHOTOS: College Alpin Beau Soleil website

While most of us plebeians would gawk at the exorbitant fees, it seems it's definitely not an issue for Faye and her ex-husband, Chinese actor Li Yapeng.

In fact, it's been reported that they sent her off to the boarding school to keep her out of the spotlight.

Ahh, it certainly pays to be the scion of the rich and famous.

