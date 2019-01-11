Faye Wong's daughter's artwork sold for $170,000 but netizens disapprove

After slamming Angelababy's $37,000 painting, netizens have found a new target, Faye Wong's daughter, Li Yan.

Accused of visiting a nightclub not long ago, the 13-year-old has once again been subjected to harsh criticism from netizens. And this time, it's because of her poor art skills.

Li Yan's hand-drawn artwork, titled 'Panda and Bamboo', was recently sold at a charity auction with proceeds going to the Smile Angel Foundation, a charity founded by her parents which benefits children with cleft lips.

Li Yan was born with a cleft lip herself as well.

The drawing, which features a panda sitting next to a bamboo shoot, was auctioned off at $170,000 much to the dismay of netizens.