Faye Wong's daughter's artwork sold for $170,000 but netizens disapprove

After slamming Angelababy's $37,000 painting, netizens have found a new target, Faye Wong's daughter, Li Yan.
Accused of visiting a nightclub not long ago, the 13-year-old has once again been subjected to harsh criticism from netizens. And this time, it's because of her poor art skills.
Li Yan's hand-drawn artwork, titled 'Panda and Bamboo', was recently sold at a charity auction with proceeds going to the Smile Angel Foundation, a charity founded by her parents which benefits children with cleft lips.
Li Yan was born with a cleft lip herself as well.
The drawing, which features a panda sitting next to a bamboo shoot, was auctioned off at $170,000 much to the dismay of netizens.
Instead of focusing on the good cause the artwork went under the hammer for, netizens centred their attention on the artwork, with many criticising it and deeming it of "no value". "As long as you're from a famous family, anything you draw is considered a treasure," one commented. "I can't seem to appreciate this, could be because I'm poor?" another added. What these netizens failed to realise is Li Yan drew the picture when she was only seven years old. Surely they can go easy on a piece of artwork she drew six years ago? Regardless of the criticism, Li Yan's artwork appears to be appreciated by others. It was later turned into a necklace by a designer and proved to be quite popular, going by its high sales volume. At the end of the day, beauty truly lies in the eye of the beholder.
