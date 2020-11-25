Faye Wong's ex-husband Li Yapeng rumoured to be dating model 19 years his junior

Chinese actor Li Yapeng is probably familiar with rumours and speculations about his love life.

Last May, the 49-year-old was seen holding hands with 33-year-old writer Susie Wu, and he confirmed their relationship thereafter.

But according to recent reports, Yapeng — who divorced Chinese songstress Faye Wong in 2013 — seems to have a new love. Yapeng and Faye have a 14-year-old daughter named Li Yan together.

In a video that was circulated online on Nov 21, he is seen holding hands with a mystery woman, who gives him a kiss on the cheek. He also declared: "We're meant to be together."

Needless to say, the video has piqued the interest of netizens. They soon discovered that the mysterious woman is Haiha Jinxi, a 30-year-old model and actress. She was also a finalist in the Miss China World pageant in 2011.

The considerable age gap of 19 years between the two lovebirds has also caught the public's attention, who noted there was a 16-year gap between Yapeng and Susie.

Yapeng has not acknowledged the latest speculations but netizens believe the video is conclusive proof that the two are in fact a couple.

