'Feeling incredibly blessed': Actress Rebecca Lim expecting second child

Another bundle of joy is on its way, and this time, it's Rebecca Lim's.

The local actress took to Instagram yesterday (Nov 11) announcing that she is expecting her second child. The 39-year-old wrote: "We're going to be a family of four!

"[I'm] feeling so incredibly blessed. Thank you for sharing in our joy. Brb (be right back), letting it sink in that Baby M is going to be a big brother."

In the Instagram post, Rebecca's husband Matthew Webster can be seen happily hugging her from the back while their toddler adorably reaches for her belly.

She is reportedly four months pregnant.

The couple got married in 2022. Matthew, who works in corporate branding, is of British-Chinese descent. Their son was born last January.

The announcement photos were taken by her best friend, local makeup artist Shaun Lee. On his own Instagram account, he shared his reaction to Rebecca's news.

Filming themselves talking in a car, Rebecca asked Shaun to bring out the pregnancy-safe makeup products he had recommended to her in the past. Nodding but also confused, he asked: "What do you mean?"

Rebecca laughed and pointed to her stomach, saying: "Number two! I know, I said I would stop at one, but- [You're a] godpa!" Shaun covers his mouth in shock, congratulating her while they hug.

Various fellow celebrities took to Rebecca's comments section to express their delight over the news, including actors Christopher Lee, Cynthia Koh, Desmond Tan, Zheng Geping, Hong Huifang, Chantalle Ng and Tyler Ten, as well as hosts Lee Teng, Hazelle Teo and Jernelle Oh.

In June, Rebecca completed filming the upcoming English long-form drama Aunty Lee's Deadly Delights, which will mark her first acting role in nearly three years since her pregnancy.

