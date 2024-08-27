Fei Xiang's adopted panda of 20 years dies

A panda adopted by Fei Xiang 20 years ago has died.

"The giant panda Dai Li (also known as Xiang Xiang) that I have adopted for many years has gone to heaven," the Chinese-American singer-actor, 63, wrote in a Weibo post yesterday (Aug 26).

"Thanks again to the veterinarians and keepers of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda (CCRCGP) for their meticulous care for more than 20 years."

Fei Xiang, also known as Kris Phillips, posted photos of Dai Li that were sent to him only last month, showing the panda eating bamboo shoots.

According to the CCRCGP, Dai Li was found in Baoxing County, Sichuan Province, in 2001 and estimated to be two years old at the time. His left hind leg was injured and infected, and he was the first panda to have a foot amputated.

He was later sent to Dujiangyan Panda Base in Chengdu, where he lived until his death.

Fei Xiang reportedly paid around 50,000 yuan (S$9,200) a month for Dai Li's care, and visited the panda frequently.

On his last visit in 2023, he shared in a Weibo post: "He is now 23 years old, which is considered 'old' for a panda. His keeper told me that he weighs 96kg, is in good health (his blood pressure is a little high), and has a very gentle personality.

"It's rare to see him, so today I fed him his favourite food: Carrots, bamboo, and steamed cornbread."

Chinese media reported that Dai Li died on Aug 12, and the preliminary cause of death appears to be multiple organ failure due to old age and heart disease.

