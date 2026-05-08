Felicia Chin opens up about 'sense of loss' when husband Jeffrey Xu goes overseas

When the going gets tough, it helps to turn to our loved ones. But when they're away, it's no wonder everything feels even tougher.

In a heartfelt Instagram video posted yesterday (May 7), local actress Felicia Chin opened up about her struggles with change. The 41-year-old is married to fellow actor Jeffrey Xu, 37, who she shared has been going abroad for work often.

She said: "Every time he comes back, I try to be there for him. I found out that when he is gone - on about three to four occasions - I'll have this sense of loss."

Felicia added that her stupors would last for about one to two days.

"[I'd be] just a little lost, a little confused - because during these periods my life's pace and frequency that had a certain rhythm would often be interrupted. Changes would come, and it would be time to change again."

Subsequently, she remarked that her body and brain's reactions had "become a little confused". Admitting that she struggles with telling people she needs help, Felicia voiced her gratitude for Jeffrey and his support.

"He would call me in the afternoon or during his breaks and I'd tell him, 'I'm struggling. I have some inner struggles. Can you help me? Can you pray for me?'" she shared.

Felicia went on to provide viewers with words of wisdom, advising that if they too have trouble opening up to people, they could start with a trusted peer. She revealed that to cope, she would soothe herself with words of reassurance and talk to herself in a gentle manner.

"For changes in life, no matter the size of the change, it may seem small to others. But maybe for you and me, it's significant - everybody is different. So I hope you can also give yourself a little more time to adjust," said Felicia.

In the caption of her post, she wrote that she had wondered if she is the only one facing these struggles, feeling "stupid" for exaggerating issues she deems "small".

Celebrities including actors Andie Chen, He Yingying and Apple Hong sent encouragement to her on her post. Jeffrey also expressed his support: "No one needs to pretend to be strong!"

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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