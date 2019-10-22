Felicity Huffman is 'doing well' in prison

Felicity Huffman is "doing really well" in prison.

The former Desperate Housewives star was sentenced to two weeks behind bars and given a hefty fine after she pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud following the college admissions scandal, but she's said to be "holding up" in jail and is coping better than her family thought she would.

A source said: "Felicity is doing really well and she's holding up."

The 56-year-old actress' husband William H. Macy and their 17-year-old daughter Georgia visited her at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, on Saturday (Oct 19) but the teenager struggled to see her mother in prison gear.

The insider explained: "The visits went nicely. They spent a lot of time together. They sat in the visitors room for a few hours and spoke.