'Felt like I was going to pass out': Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack live on TV

Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack live on TV.

The 27-year-old pop star has previously opened up about suffering from panic disorder - an anxiety disorder involving regular, sudden attacks of panic or fear - and the singer has now revealed she was on CBS This Morning with Gayle King ahead of announcing the 2017 Grammy nominees when she started "vibrating" and felt she was "dying".

She said: "I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television.

"I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.' As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone."

Meghan - who welcomed her first child, son Riley, into the world in February - has praised TV presenter Gayle for helping her in the scary situation.

She said: "Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me.

"I was so embarrassed and apologised, but she made everything so much better for me. She's an angel on this earth."

Meghan was later diagnosed with panic disorder.

She told PEOPLE: "Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, 'I need to go to the emergency room because I'm allergic to what I just ate.'

"The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, 'Have you ever heard of a panic attack?'

"I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it's closing.'

"That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you."

In July last year, the Make You Dance singer admitted she was using music to "help with [her] mental health", amid the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "Music is really helping me with mental health right now.

"I know there's a lot of people sitting at home just trapped in their brain and their thoughts, and that can be a very scary place.

"I'm working on it with meditation every day and writing, just trying to throw up my creativity and do something."