'I felt my life was shortened by a few years': Qi Yuwu and Jeanette Aw battled emotional turmoil due to career

While celebrities often show a positive and glamorous side of themselves and their work in front of the cameras, they also make emotional and physical sacrifices while preparing for their roles.

Local veteran actors Jeanette Aw and Qi Yuwu revealed their most depressing role to date in the latest episode of the former's talk show JA Unscripted which was released on March 16.

Yuwu shared that when he acted in local time-travelling melodrama Once Upon A New Year's Eve (2024), there was a climactic scene in each episode, which affected his emotions.

"I also thought to myself while filming this drama, I'd die if I acted like this… The emotions were all heartbreaking and I had to express them with true feelings," the 48-year-old explained.

In the drama, Yuwu plays wealthy businessman Cai Yiren, who is given an opportunity to travel back in time on Chinese New Year's Eve to see his wife Zhou Chenxi (Jesseca Liu), who died from stomach cancer a few years earlier.

Though he can't change her fate, he is determined to accompany her in her remaining days and repair his strained relationship with his children.

When Jeanette, 45, asked how he managed his emotions then, he responded: "I counted the days [to the end of filming] and was very miserable at that time. After filming the whole drama, I felt that my life was shortened by a few years."

Jeanette also shared her experience playing A-list celebrity Zhao Fei'er in the local drama The Dream Makers 2 (2015), who had fallen into depression.

She felt her own life had "merged" with the character.

Recounting a scene she performed with a few actors, including Yuwu who played Fei'er's ex-boyfriend, she said: "All of you were joking around and I was laughing along, but I cried in the next second because I felt like I couldn't control my emotions.

"I had entered a very dark world. It was so hard for me every day. I still remember I lost a lot of weight during that drama."

Jeanette added, she had learnt psychology before and had also spoken to two psychiatrists while preparing for the role, so she was aware when her mood changed. Nevertheless, she was unable to control her emotional outburst.

She also remembered crying before a scene and the director told the cameraman to give her time to collect herself. After filming the drama, the executive producer and staff members were very concerned about her.

"I think they were all worried that I'd do something stupid. But for me, I just needed to stay at home and let myself settle down slowly. I told my boss I wanted to take a break for a period of time," Jeanette added.

Being acquainted with the two psychiatrists was also a "safety net" for her, as they would be able to help her if she "loses [her] mind".

She added, when The Dream Makers 2 aired, viewers who had experienced depression commented that they could relate to her performance.

"It was an encouragement for me. Because as an actor, if I can express an emotion they can relate to, I think I've made it," Jeanette said.

