Fergie reunites with Black Eyed Peas

Fergie has reunited with her Black Eyed Peas "brothers".

The 50-year-old singer left the group in 2017, 15 years after she first joined, and on Saturday (Dec 13) she got together with Taboo, Will.i.am, and Aple.de.ap to enjoy a joint celebration for their birthdays.

Sharing a series of photos from the night, Fergie wrote: "Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together.

"What a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love."

Will had a great evening, commenting on her post: "The best one yet! And I'm so happy."

A comment from the Black Eyed Peas' official account read: "Milestones hit different when shared with family. Big love always!"

Fergie joined Black Eyed Peas in 2002 and released her solo album The Dutchess in 2006 while still part of the Where Is The Love collective, and she followed up the record with Double Dutchess in 2017.

The singer — who has 12-year-old son Axl with ex-husband Josh Duhamel — quit the band for good that year, in part because of her family commitments.

She told reporters in 2018: "As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules. Sometimes I'm just a tired mom."

The rest of the band insisted they supported Fergie's decision and would always see her as their "sister".

Will told Billboard in 2020: "We try to keep in touch. We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter.

"She knows where we're at! We're at the studio. And we love her, and she's focusing on being a mom. That's a hard job, and that's what she really wanted to do and we're here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. We're respecting her [choice.] We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her."

Apl added: "Fergie is our sister. So even with these small connections, she's always going to be our sister. But unfortunately, our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that. We support her 100 per cent."

