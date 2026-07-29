Francis Ng's son graduates with IB diploma, recounts becoming good friends with former bully

Francis Ng's son Feynman has graduated from Singapore International School Hong Kong (SISHK) with an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma in June.

In a Weibo post yesterday (July 28), the 18-year-old recounted his primary school experiences spent at SISHK: "The first time I stepped through the school gates, it felt so unfamiliar. When I saw the child ahead of me crying, I told myself not to be like him.

"However, when my mother's hand was forcibly pulled away from mine, I couldn't help but burst into tears. Back then, it felt as if I had nothing at all; my friends from kindergarten and the show (Where Are We Going, Dad?) were not by my side either."

The programme is the China remake of South Korea's travel reality show Dad! Where Are We Going?. Feynman appeared in the second season with his Hong Kong actor father in 2014.

In 2020, it was reported that he completed his primary school education at SISHK.

Feynman recounted in his latest Weibo post that he didn't know how to make friends then and couldn't fit into any group.

He was ostracised and bullied: "I've had my thumb caught in a bathroom door, my schoolbag thrown into the swimming pool and was teased for my looks, among other things."

In primary five, he reached his breaking point and got into a fight with his bully.

He shared: "I remember bursting into tears. As I was lifting a chair to swing it at him, I was stopped by a teacher. As it turns out, that classmate has a black belt in karate and I got bruised eyes from him.

"But we made up almost immediately because both of us were at fault. We also came to the agreement that we didn't want to continue wasting our time in the teacher's office."

Both became good friends after moving on to secondary level and he gradually learnt to adapt to school life, found his own group of friends and formed a band.

Thanking his family members, the teachers who didn't give up on him and the friends who accepted him, he wrote: "I gradually realised we're all a bit strange — those who seem truly normal are, in fact, the real oddballs.

"After all, everyone has their moments of madness and everyone has a hidden side to themselves. We simply need to find the environment and communities where we can comfortably 'reveal' ourselves."

[[nid:741470]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.