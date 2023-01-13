Fighting in a casino? Donnie Yen open to filming in Singapore but there are 'restrictions'

Donnie Yen punching bad guys and doing stunts in the casino at Marina Bay Sands (MBS)?

That's certainly possible as the Hong Kong action star has thought about filming in Singapore before. However, there are "restrictions" that Donnie has to consider, as he shared during an interview yesterday (Jan 12).

Speaking to local media at MBS for the promotion of his new wuxia film Sakra, Donnie said he would love to film on our sunny shores and explored that possibility.

He said: "First of all, the story has to take place in Singapore."

Donnie, 59, added that making action movies might be tricky here as "action involves violence".

It's not just about the genre. Donnie also pointed out that there are restrictions to look into "if I want to play a cop or investigate cases". Considering his roots in Hong Kong cinema, these are certainly some typical storylines or characters that might appear in his films.

"But of course, I'm open to future possibilities."

A check on the filming guide by IMDA didn't indicate a restriction on filming action or violent scenes, however, there is a whole segment dedicated to the process of obtaining approval for filming with deactivated, blank-firing weapons and dummy weapons.

Depending on which location Donnie might want to film in, he might need to seek approval from the relevant government body (of which there are 13) if it's a government-owned building.

There are also important things to note when it comes to the noise levels as well as stunts, special effects and pyrotechnics.

Not to mention that there are also documents that foreign filmmakers, cast, and crew will need to apply for — though this is seemingly the most minor logistical process that is required.

As for a location in Singapore that he could see himself filming in? He replied: "I don't know. I mean, it depends on the story."

Donnie Yen at the fan meet in VivoCity on Jan 12. PHOTO: GV

Explaining that his perception of cinema and filmmaking is how he connects the setting to the issues in the film, deciding on the location boils down to what triggers the creative juices.

"[The location] could be this room or the beautiful park across the street," he said.

A casino is also possible, he admitted, although "the story is going to dictate that".

Wuxia is the next MCU?

In Sakra, an adaptation of renowned Chinese novelist Louis Cha's best-selling wuxia classic Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils, Donnie plays Qiao Feng, the heroic and chivalrous leader of the Beggars' Sect. He goes on a journey to discover his true origins and enemies, falling in love with Azhu (Yukee Chen) — the maid from the Murong family — along the way.

The film also stars Cya Liu, Kara Wai, Wu Yue and Cheung Siu Fai.

Apart from being Donnie's first directorial debut in almost 20 years, Sakra also possibly marks the start of a new dawn for wuxia films — if things go according to Donnie's vision.

Donnie as Qiao Feng in Sakra. PHOTO: GV

Having been in Hollywood films, even starring in blockbuster franchises like Star Wars — he played Chirrut in 2016's Rogue One — and the upcoming John Wick 4, Donnie thinks the wuxia genre has the potential to be our own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He said: "That's definitely the direction. If you look at all the Marvel storylines, although my kids love Marvel, they're pretty simple compared to our wuxia elements. The wuxia [genre], if you just take a corner, there is so much to offer. It's so rich, so colourful."

"I strongly believe that the Chinese culture is so rich, and we have so much context that we can explore. We just have to find a way to package it," he added separately.

Donnie also pointed out that his experience in Hollywood illustrated that money is the key difference between that industry and Chinese cinema.

"How do you obtain that? I think that is the jackpot that we all have to figure out."

Donnie Yen at the Sakra press conference. PHOTO: GV

However, he's also not stopping Asian actors from getting their big break in Hollywood. After all, it's still a gold benchmark in mass pop culture.

Just look at Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh who most recently snagged a Golden Globe for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and is one of the top contenders for Best Actress in the current awards season.

He shared: "Well, I think that's an individual's goal. If you are keen on trying to establish your own success story, then go for it. Totally not against it.

"I've been in the business for a long time. I always feel it is my destiny, and also my responsibility, as an Asian filmmaker to try to represent. I've been representing my entire career — 40 years [and] I'm still trying to represent.

"That doesn't mean I shut my door on opportunities... So far, the past several Hollywood films that I've done, I think they represent well. But my main core is... I'm a Chinese person. That's my culture. I want to continue to represent Chinese culture."

Sakra opens in cinemas on Jan 16.

