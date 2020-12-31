Filming underwater scenes traumatised Eddie Peng in latest action flick The Rescue

With an intense action flick like The Rescue, it's common for actors to be put through gruelling stunts and physical challenges.

For Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng, who is the lead of the film, he had "trauma" while filming some scenes in the water — which he also described as some of the hardest scenes for him.

The Rescue is a Chinese film that centres around members of the China Rescue and Salvage team and the missions that put them in life-threatening situations. It opens in Singapore today (Dec 31).

Eddie, 38, plays the role of Gao Qian, the captain of the team and a father to a 5-year-old boy.

Eddie told AsiaOne: "I think the hardest scenes to film were the ones in the water. After filming it, I had trauma. The most dangerous one had to be the scenes that were shot in Mexico... we had to be submerged in the water and the temperature of the water was very low. The shoot lasted for a few days as well."

He also admitted that filming the rescue scene with the plane that had 'crashed' into the water was tough because it was in an enclosed space. Additionally, they weren't wearing goggles while filming in the water and it was "very uncomfortable" for his eyes.

The actor didn't go into details about what traumatised him, but director Dante Lam revealed to The Straits Times that Eddie almost drowned. Lam said: "He was pulled 6m into the water. Of course we had responders on hand but, by the time they got to him, he had drunk some water. Thankfully he was really calm and did not panic and that helped him to stay safe."

Daddy Eddie

Fans have long associated Eddie with being a heart-throb with his boy-next-door looks and personality. However, in this role, he attempts to dispel that stereotype by playing a family man with a son.

When asked about taking on roles that show a new side to him, Eddie said that he hopes viewers would see his character and not him as an actor when watching his films.

PHOTO: Golden Village

"I feel like every time I act, I hope that people see a character and not mine. I hope the viewers will get some insight from the films and my roles," he replied, adding that this is a touching and meaningful film that tells the story of the common man who happens to be part of the rescue team.

With the film releasing in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic — it was previously delayed earlier in the year — The Rescue has taken on a whole new meaning for Eddie and it is an "honour" for him to be able to make this film.

He explained: "Before the pandemic, it was just a film about a rescue team. After the pandemic hit, it is a film about a rescue team, and the unsung heroes who put their lives on the line.

"The first responders have made the most sacrifices in the past year and they are deserving of respect and acknowledgement. They are really protecting and defending us."

