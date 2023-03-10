Final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer has fire Donkey Kong and kart chaos

As a long-running franchise, Super Mario Bros. has established plenty of mainstay elements over the years, from familiar characters to signature game-specific features. The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released during a special Nintendo Direct, packs in at all of that — and then some.

Opening with Luigi looking down into some hot lava while trapped in a cage, the 90-second reel introduces a hilariously fatalistic Luma. “Fresh meat for the grinder,” she says of the green cap-wearing plumber, before following up with a deadpan, “The only hope is the sweet release of death.” Ah, nothing like an adorable face making morbid statements without missing a beat.

The penguins shown in the first Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer also appear in the starting sequence, which then segues into scenes of Bower gathering his army of Koopas, Goombas, and Spinies (otherwise known as “whatever those things are” in the video).

Along the way, everything that fans love and know about the franchise gets thrown into the spotlight, including Peach’s Castle, Fire Donkey Kong, and a whole chaotic driving sequence onRainbow Road, the iconic and notoriously difficult racing track from the Mario Kart games.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. It will hit theatres on 5 April, having recently been moved forward two days, and looks set to be an enjoyable, fun 92-minute watch. The film releases in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening on April 28.

