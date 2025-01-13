'I've finally returned to the place I belong': Yvonne Lim and family back in Singapore for good

After nearly a decade in Taipei, local actress Yvonne Lim has returned home to Singapore, this time for good.

In a YouTube video released on her channel yesterday (Jan 12), the 48-year-old actress documented her family and her experience of saying goodbye to their home in Taiwan and travelling back to Singapore.

"Today is a special day, we are going back to Singapore. I have lived in Taipei for nearly 10 years. Now I'm finally going home, my feelings are a little complicated. I feel a little reluctant, but I'm looking forward to it too. I don't know what it will be like when I go back," she said.

She also shared that it felt different going to Taoyuan International Airport that day as they were going home instead of going on a holiday, adding that she "felt nervous for no reason".

Yvonne also asked her children, Alexa and Alex Junior (AJ), which she shares with her husband, former Taiwanese boy band member Alex Tien, on how they felt returning to Singapore.

"I feel very happy," Alexa, eight, responded with a smile.

AJ, 10, told Yvonne: "I'm very happy. I look forward to it, but will still miss my friends."

Yvonne, who relocated to Taipei in 2015 with AJ, shared in a recent episode of Rebecca Lim's talk show With Love, Becks that she decided to move overseas then because she saw how exhausting it was for Alex to have to travel between Singapore and Taiwan.

She added that she initially had plans to stay for only two years and would return to Singapore after that for AJ's education, but she gave birth to Alexa in 2017 and ended up staying for a decade.

When the family arrived at Changi Airport, Yvonne said in the voiceover of her video: "Hi Singapore, we are back. Changi Airport couldn't be more familiar. But this time, it feels like a new beginning."

As they entered the arrival hall, they were welcomed by friends, including veteran local actress Hong Huifang, 64, who presented them with celebratory balloons, and her singer son Calvert Tay.

Yvonne shared that she didn't expect her friends to pick them up at the airport and she realised she actually missed them a lot and felt "a sense of warmth" by their gesture.

She added: "Life always moves forward. We experience new things, meet new people. But when you come home, especially when you receive such a welcome, it feels really good. It's a new beginning, I've finally returned to the place I belong,"

In an Instagram post yesterday, Yvonne also reflected on her decade in Taipei and returning home.

"Singapore, it feels so good to be back, Here's to embracing what's next," she wrote.

