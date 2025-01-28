Finn Wolfhard 'incredibly emotional' when Stranger Things' filming wrapped

Finn Wolfhard was "incredibly emotional" when he said goodbye to Stranger Things.

The 22-year-old actor has played Mike Wheeler on the hit Netflix series since 2016 and he compared his last day on set when the show came to an end to the plot of Toy Story III, where Andy realised he had outgrown his toys and it was time to say goodbye to his childhood companions.

Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at the Sundance Film Festival, he said of his last day on set: "It was incredibly emotional, obviously.

"It's the last 10 years of my life. Also for the creators, the Duffer Bros. started when they were 30 and now they are 40.

"Everyone had a long journey and shared it together. My whole childhood was there.

"It was sort of the Toy Story 3 moment of leaving your toys behind. It was really special."

Though filming the final episodes of the Netflix series was "intense", Finn — who is promoting his first post-Stranger Things project, The Legend of Ochi — couldn't have asked for a better way to end his time on the show.

He added: "We had a long last year. We shot sort of Lord of the Rings style' with a year-long shoot. It was a great way to go out and very intense. I feel like it couldn't have ended better.

"[The Legend of Ochi] is the first movie that I'm promoting since, so it feels like post-graduation or something. I am excited for everything to come out."

The Dog Days actor previously admitted he was "in shock" in the wake of filming ending on Stranger Things.

He wrote on Instagram in December: "We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I'm still in shock. We shot it for a year and I'll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly."

Finn observed that he's grown up alongside some of his co-stars and expressed his hope that fans will love the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

He said: "I feel like we're still those people and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today. I hope you'll love this season as much as I do. See you all next year."

