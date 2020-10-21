Fiona Xie riding out Covid-19 in Singapore, gives up work in Malaysia to spend time with family

For local actress Fiona Xie, there's no place like home – especially in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

In an interview with radio station Love 972 hosted by DJs Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, and Chen Biyu, Fiona shared that she gave up a filming opportunity in Malaysia to stay at home in Singapore with her family. Due to the pandemic and travel bans, several productions have been halted, including the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians, which catapulted the 38-year-old to fame in the Hollywood scene.

Despite being used to flying around for work and play, Fiona takes the current situation in stride, as she has come to like staying at home and spending time with her family and friends.

She explained that she currently leads a fulfilling life, spending time exploring different parts of Singapore and riding a bicycle as exercise.

Unlike some who feel that it's boring to stay at home, Fiona said staying by her family's side gives her satisfaction and happiness.

"I choose to slow down my pace in life, and I go online to look for courses that I can take up. These are the things I want to do now," she added.

