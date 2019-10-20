Firefighter gets flak for leaking news of Sulli's death

SEOUL • Abusive netizens have been blamed for the death of South Korean singer-actress Sulli, whose private funeral was held on Thursday.

But who leaked the news of the discovery of the 25-year-old's body on Monday?

The blame has been pinned on a firefighter who was among a team sent to Sulli's home when her manager could not contact her.

The Gyeonggi Disaster and Safety Headquarters, which has issued an official apology, said the man - who is not identified - took a photo of the reports about the incident and forwarded it to a colleague.