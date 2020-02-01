First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo

2019 saw a bunch of crazy celebrity break-ups, but spreading love into the new decade is Kim Hee-chul from top Korean boyband Super Junior and Momo from popular girl group TWICE.

This, despite their 13-year age gap.

The couple's respective management agency made the official announcement today, stating that their relationship developed naturally from a "sunbae and hoobae" (Korean for senior and junior) friendship.

Momo, 23, moved to South Korea from Japan in 2012 and made her debut as a member of TWICE in 2015.

While Super Junior made their comeback a few months ago with a world tour and a new season of their web reality show SJ Returns, 36-year-old Hee-chul — who has also made a name for himself as a variety show host — has had to miss the concerts and promotions because of lingering health issues from a serious car accident in 2006.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com