The first Dolittle trailer, starring Robert Downey Jr, has been released

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Dr. Dolittle reboot, "Dolittle." The new feature stars Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role.

The film represents Robert Downey Jr.'s first big project since his announcement that he would be retiring from playing Iron Man in the Marvel Universe films following a decade of loyal services.

"Dolittle" will be directed by Stephen Gaghan, known for screenwriting Steven Soderbergh's "Traffic," and is a new adaptation of the famous Hugh Lofting-written children's novels, published between 1920 and 1950.

The story, set in Victorian England, happens seven years after John Dolittle, who can famously "talk to the animals," has lost his wife.