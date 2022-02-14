First look at Amazon's The Lord of the Rings reveals full characters in epic prequel

Amazon is releasing the first trailer to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 13), but that doesn't mean they can't tease anticipated fans any more than they already have.

The streamer has released first look images at the upcoming series via Vanity Fair and it unveils the Elven Queen Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), then a young warrior.

Galadriel, commander of the Northern Armies. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

It also reveals characters old and new such as Ismael Cruz Cordova as the elf Arondir, Robert Aramayo as young elven leader Elrond, Charlie Vickers as a new character named Halbrand, Nazanin Boniadi as the healer Bronwyn, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV of Khazad-dum and Sophia Nomvete as Dwarven princess Disa.

The silvan elf Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Cordova, is a character who’s been created for the series. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

The dwarven princess Disa, played by Sophia Nomvete, standing at Khazad-dum’s entrance. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, prince of the bustling subterranean realm of Khazad-dum. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. It takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings films and unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: The forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

Elrond and Galadriel are reunited in the majestic elven kingdom of Lindon. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

Nazanin Boniadi’s Bronwyn is a single mother and healer, seen here in her apothecary in Middle-earth’s Southlands. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

The half-elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo) is a politically ambitious young leader. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

Bronwyn (played by Nazanin Boniadi) with her forbidden love, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), in the village of Tirharad. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

The Rings of Power will feature more than one ring and a large cast including Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vicker, Daniel Weyman and more.

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, a new character who is a fugitive from his own past. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

Director JA Bayona points the way for two nomadic hunters wandering the fields of Middle-earth. PHOTO: Amazon Studios

Aside from The Rings of Power, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is currently in the works with New Line and Warner Bros Animation. With rights to the famous IP up for bidding, fans can likely look forward to more The Lord of the Rings content in the coming years.

The Prime Video series debuts on Sept 2, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.