First look at Amazon's The Lord of the Rings reveals full characters in epic prequel

Amazon is releasing the first trailer to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb 13), but that doesn't mean they can't tease anticipated fans any more than they already have.
The streamer has released first look images at the upcoming series via Vanity Fair and it unveils the Elven Queen Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), then a young warrior.
It also reveals characters old and new such as Ismael Cruz Cordova as the elf Arondir, Robert Aramayo as young elven leader Elrond, Charlie Vickers as a new character named Halbrand, Nazanin Boniadi as the healer Bronwyn, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV of Khazad-dum and Sophia Nomvete as Dwarven princess Disa.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is led by showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. It takes place thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings films and unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: The forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.
The Rings of Power will feature more than one ring and a large cast including Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, Morfydd Clark, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vicker, Daniel Weyman and more.
Aside from The Rings of Power, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is currently in the works with New Line and Warner Bros Animation. With rights to the famous IP up for bidding, fans can likely look forward to more The Lord of the Rings content in the coming years.
The Prime Video series debuts on Sept 2, 2022.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.