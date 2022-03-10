First look at Ewan McGregor in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi

It has been 17 years since Obi-Wan Kenobi took the high ground in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, but his legacy still continues to live on, albeit in a different form. The Jedi Master will be returning to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor suiting up for the role after a long hiatus.

In light of its impending release on May 25, 2022 Entertainment Weekly has dropped the first batch of official images featuring three headliners: the titular character himself in a new outfit, the Inquisitors, and Joel Edgerton’s Uncle Owen. This was followed by a teaser trailer a few hours later that's bound to give fans goosebumps!

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's April 2022 issue.

Marking the live-action debut of the Inquisitors is the introduction to Reva, played by Moses Ingram of The Queen Gambit fame.

First revealed in Dave Filoni’s animated entry Star Wars: Rebels, the group of Force-sensitive Jedi hunters has always been contained to the comics and book in the Expanded Universe, before taking centre stage in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as the main antagonist.

McGregor isn’t the only familiar face to expect, with Hayden Christensen set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. The pair will be joined by Boonie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Renowned composer John Williams is also returning to score for the show.

Obi-Wan Kenobi kicked off to a rough start, having been put on indefinite hold at one point. The series picks up after the events of Revenge of the Sith, where the Jedi Master was defeated by his then-apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader. It will premiere on May 25 on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.