First look: Indiana Jones 5 photos with Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen's Nazi-inspired villain

Indiana Jones 5 is drawing ever closer, and we have finally gotten a taste of the very first images from the film, courtesy of Empire Magazine.

The movie, helmed by director James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), features Harrison Ford returning in the titular role. Indiana Jones 5 is set decades after the events of World War II, following Indy against the backdrop of the space race in 1969.

Ford will be joined by acclaimed Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (Casino Royale, Another Round), who will be playing the main antagonist — Voller. His character is partly inspired by real-life Nazi-turned-Nasa-engineer Wernher von Braun.

Describing his character, Mikkelsen says, “He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.”

Meanwhile, Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman, The Predator) will be playing a character named Klaber, a deranged lapdog to Voller.

The cast also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro).

Indiana Jones 5 will be released in theatres on June 30, 2023.

