First look at Kate Winslet as Na'vi warrior in Avatar: The Way of Water

Fans can finally see what Kate Winslet looks like as a Na’vi warrior!

Empire magazine debuted the first images of the Oscar-winning actress as Ronal, whom the actress describes as a “deeply loyal and a fearless leader.”

“She is strong. A warrior,” said Winslet. “Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear: her family and their home.”

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE ALERT! 🌊



Kate Winslet’s ‘deeply loyal and fearless leader’ #Avatar: The Way Of Water character Ronal is revealed.



READ MORE: https://t.co/ZfvLA7ywH9 pic.twitter.com/tJBJotq4GK — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water reunites Winslet with her Titanic director, James Cameron and will see her join returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and more.

For this movie, Winslet learned to hold her breath underwater and ended up breaking Tom Cruise’s record for the longest underwater breath hold in a feature film.

Cruise held his breath underwater for six minutes while filming Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

Winslet held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds.

Disney’s official synopsis for the long-awaited sequel reads:

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

The movie is set to premiere on Dec 15, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.