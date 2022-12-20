First look at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in costume for Doctor Who

The Doctor is in! BBC Studios has sent fans into a frenzy with its first release of Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education, Stonemouth), and Millie Gibson (Butterfly, Coronation Street) in costume as the 15th Doctor, and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Dec 18).

Gatwa, though originally casted as the 14th Doctor, has expressed his excitement in being a part of the beloved sci-fi series’ efforts to push for inclusivity and diversity. The Rwandan-Scottish actor will be the second person of colour to take up the mantle after Jo Martin’s (Fleabag, Batman Begins) role as the Fugitive Doctor in the show’s twelfth season. Gatwa will also be succeeding Jodie Whittaker (Journeyman, Black Mirror), the first female Doctor, as the first gay Doctor.

While not much has been revealed about the season itself, Gatwa has expressed hopes that the titular character would tango with classic Doctor Who baddies such as the Weeping Angels and The Beast.

Fans might have to wait just a little longer to see Gatwa and Gibson on the small screen with David Tennant’s (Good Omens, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) shocking return as the 14th Doctor – the first-ever return of an actor to take on the prominent role. Tennant will hand over the reins to its successor, Gatwa, after the show’s 2023 Christmas Special.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.