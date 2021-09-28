First look at Red Notice, The Witcher, Arcane and more from Netflix’s Tudum fan event

If you missed the Tudum! Netflix fan event, then we’ve got you covered. With numerous announcements, trailers and first looks released, here’s a brief roundup of some of the major geeky announcements from the event.

Firstly, watch Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds fight it out in an exclusive clip released for Red Notice, the streamer’s action comedy film where an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

Apart from Red Notice, The Witcher and The Sandman, two of Netflix’s highly anticipated fantasy series both have released exclusive clips too.

In one clip, Geralt reconnects with his old friend Nivellen. In the books, Nivellen was the leader of a gang of highwaymen and cutthroats who later raped a young priestess.

Before the priestess killed herself, she cursed Nivellen’s face and made him into a monster. In the first look, the two friends share an ale and throw knives and talk about Geralt’s worries now that Ciri is in his care.

Fans of Neil Gaiman have been patiently waiting for more The Sandman content since it was first announced in 2019.

After a behind the scenes look during Netflix’s Geeked Week event, Tudum has released a clip from the upcoming series. In the first look clip, a group of mortal men has successfully summoned Dreams.

League of Legend fans, on the other hand, will be pleased to know that the official trailer to Arcane, an animated series based on the popular game has been released too.

We are going back to the upside down once again! Stranger Things fans can feast their eyes on a teaser for the upcoming season four.

And finally, we are heading back once again to the Valley! Now in its fourth season, Cobra Kai is returning on Dec 31, 2021. Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy!

Other announcements at Tudum include:

