First poster for The Marvels reveals November 2023 release date

The first poster for The Marvels has finally been released!

The poster sees Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau lined up and heading towards the stars while the tagline reads 'Higher. Further. Faster. Together.'

The poster also revealed the movie's new release date. Initially set for July 28, The Marvels is now releasing on Nov 10. Taking its spot on the calendar is Disney's Haunted Mansion. Haunted Mansion was originally going to be released on Aug 11.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Not much else is known about the movie, but what we do know is that it will pick up after the events of the Ms Marvel Disney+ series where Kamala and Carol swapped places.

In a trailer revealed behind closed doors at D23, The Marvels is also said to be set on Saber Space Station where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is at.

While the delay may disappoint some viewers, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans can still catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in cinemas right now for their Marvel fix.

The next MCU movie isn't too far away either. The next big Marvel pic is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which is set to release on May 5, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.