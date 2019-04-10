First Thai cave rescue movie promises thrills at Busan premiere

This handout video grab taken from footage released by the Royal Thai Navy on July 11, 2018 shows rescue personnel during the rescue operation for members of the 'Wild Boars' Thai youth football team inside the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

From flooded passages lit by headlamps to urgent voices echoing off cramped walls, the director of "The Cave" -- the first big-screen retelling of Thai rescue operation -- promises to capture the peril of the mission when it premieres at Busan International Film Festival.

"No one is going to say, 'Oh that looks like a set'," Thai-Irish filmmaker Tom Waller told AFP ahead of the Saturday debut at Asia's biggest film festival in South Korea.

"Those who suffer from claustrophobia, there should be a warning... (you) might get a little bit anxious," he joked.

The 2018 mission to extract 12 young Thai footballers and their coach -- known as the "Wild Boars" -- from Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand captivated people around the world.

After wandering into the complex during the rainy season, the team were trapped by floodwaters for 18 days before they were sedated, fitted with masks, and dragged to freedom through kilometres (miles) of narrow passageways.

Waller's challenge: to recreate the conditions of the dank, dark environment that made the rescue of the "Wild Boars" so harrowing and unprecedented.

To do so he filmed in similar caves around Thailand and employed four of the rescue divers to star as themselves.

"We had to deal with snakes, huge spiders," Waller said.

The movie is hitting theatres ahead of bigger and better-financed projects, and he hopes the festival will give the independent film the profile it needs to go truly global.

"Us being shown at Busan first, it's playing the film on a world stage," Waller said, adding that it will debut in Thailand in November after a festival tour.

Appetite for the incredible tale remains strong more than one year after the operation as companies pump out books, shows, and documentaries.

In the pipeline is a Netflix production from the producers of "Crazy Rich Asians" for which the rescued footballers were reportedly paid $100,000 each.

National Geographic is stepping into the competition with a documentary by the team behind the Oscar-winning film "Free Solo".

But Waller's film will have the advantage of being first to screen, and is taking a cinema verite approach.

Four divers from Canada, China, Finland, and Belgium are acting in it under their real names, as is an American journalist who covered the saga.

Ireland-based Belgian diver Jim Warny, who helped pull the team's coach out, said he had a flashback when they recreated the scene.

And he wants the film to inspires others to dream big.

"I was afraid in the cave, I'm always afraid when I go cave diving," he said.

"I see it as a duty to show people that they can do amazing stuff against the odds." 

More about
Thailand cave rescue movies Busan International Film Festival

TRENDING

It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES