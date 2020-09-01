First-time dad Ed Sheeran welcomes baby daughter

Ed Sheeran has become a father for the first time.

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker announced the arrival of his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, who he shares with wife Cherry.

Taking to Instagram around an hour ago, he wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed."

Last month, a source claimed Ed and his wife were expecting their first child.

A source said: "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low-key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family.

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."

It was believed Cherry has been able to hide her burgeoning baby bump from the world thanks to the pandemic, as she hasn’t been leaving her and Ed’s sprawling Suffolk estate.

Although the singer is one of the world’s biggest musicians, he will have plenty of time to spend at home with his new arrival, as he is currently on a temporary break from his work.