'First time I've had a top 10 single over there': Kate Bush excited that 1985 hit Running Up That Hill reaches top 5 in US

Kate Bush says it's "so exciting" that her 1985 hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) reached top five in the US charts.

The 63-year-old star recently celebrated the song being given "a whole new lease of life" after it was featured in the popular Netflix sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, went viral on TikTok and then proceeded to re-enter the charts in several countries.

And it continues to climb the charts, hitting No. 1 in Norway and Austria and No. 4 in the US, giving Kate her first-ever top five hit in the US.

In a fresh statement, she said: "It's all so exciting! Since the last post, Running Up That Hill has gone to No. 1 in Norway and Austria. This is such great news and we just heard today that it's up from No. 8 to No. 4 in the US.

"The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I've never experienced anything quite like this before!

"I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song.

"It's the first time I've had a top 10 single over there and now it's in the top five! Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers — because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience."

Just last week, Kate's album Hounds Of Love reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart in the US.

Since Stranger Things season 4 hit the streaming platform in May, streams for Running Up That Hill have surged by 153 per cent on Spotify.

Declaring her love for Stranger Things, the Wuthering Heights singer said previously: "You might've heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song Running Up That Hill which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show — I love it too!

"Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It's all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July."