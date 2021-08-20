First trailer for Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe reboot shows promise… for kids

If the recent Netflix release of Masters of the Universe: Revelation left a bad taste in your mouth, perhaps this second MOTU series might fix that.

However, judging from the trailer and CGI art style, this reboot is clearly targeting at a younger audience.

This may not be a bad thing, after all, what Mattel needs is to groom a new generation of fans and not rely on the grown-ups who had fond memories of the franchise from the ’80s.

Here’s the official synopsis of the series from Netflix:

On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe.

It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace.

PHOTO: Netflix

Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe.

It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become Master Of The Universe?

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe premieres on Netflix on 16 Sept.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.