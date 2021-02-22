Fish Leong confirms break-up with 56-year-old boyfriend just 3 months after going public

Malaysian singer Fish Leong has confirmed to the media that she has broken up with Taiwanese entrepreneur Darwin Lin, barely four months after their relationship came to light.

Leong, 42, sparked speculation about the status of their relationship on Saturday (Feb 20) when she wrote suddenly on her Instagram stories: "Any relationship in the world cannot be forced. Let's split amicably due to differences in personality."

In an exclusive reply to Taiwan's Apple Daily on Sunday, Leong said: "We stay together if we get along with each other; we separate if we do not. Let's choose to be friends again if we have different personal values."

The split came as a surprise as Leong posted on social media several photos with the hashtag #HappyValentine'sDay on Feb 14.

She had confirmed last November she was dating Mr Lin, 56, after they were spotted together in Keelung, Taiwan, by a reader of China Times Weekly last October.

Nominated for Best Female Vocalist (Mandarin) at last year's Golden Melody Awards, she also told Apple Daily last September that she still believed in love and was prepared for a new relationship.

The relationship with Mr Lin came about a year after she finalised her divorce with Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao in December 2019 after a nine-year marriage. They have a six-year-old son Anderson.

Mr Lin sent a basket of roses with her name hidden inside a note when she held her concerts in Taipei last December.

Leong told the media then he did not tell her which day he would turn up for her concert so that she would not be distracted. The media did not spot him at the concerts.

