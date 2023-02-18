'Fit for Kardashian royalty': Kris Jenner's rumoured engagement ring valued at $1.6m

Kris Jenner's rumoured engagement ring from her long-term partner Corey Gamble has been valued at US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million).

The 67-year-old Kardashian clan's 'momager' — who started dating talent manager Corey, 42, in 2014 after they met at a party in Ibiza while she was in the midst of her split from Caitlyn Jenner — kicked off rumours they are planning to marry after she shared a close-up snap of herself on her Instagram Stories on Valentine's Day wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.

In an interview that will fuel more talk it was an engagement ring, Page Six reported on Friday (Feb 17) that jewellery expert Kyron Keogh — co-founder of jewellery company Rox — had put the huge valuation on the sparkler, which is apparently a "heart cut" diamond of around 10 carats.

He said: "Fit for Kardashian royalty, Kris Jenner's ring is the picture of romance, and looks like a heart cut of approximately 10 carats, with baguette diamonds on either side.

"A natural diamond of high quality could be valued at $1.2 million.

"Heart-cut diamonds are one of the most sought-after diamond shapes and are becoming increasingly popular amongst fiances-to-be who are not afraid to stand out."

Kris and Corey have become inseparable since they started dating, but did not go Instagram official with their relationship until 2015, when they shared a picture from a double date with Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife Tish.

Corey recently gushed over Kris in an Instagram post, in which he said about her skills as a mum to her four children from her first marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert — and kids Kendall and Kylie who she had from second marriage to retired Olympic Games medallist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn, 73: "The best Mom I've ever met. You're the definition of that title... You're a force of Love!

"I love u much my lady... I've told you so much today in real life that I guess there's no need to write a paragraph here..."

