'Fix the behaviour of men': Benedict Cumberbatch calls for an end to toxic masculinity

Benedict Cumberbatch has called for an end to toxic masculinity.

The Sherlock star, 45, believes people need to "shut up and listen" and, ultimately, "fix the behaviour of men".

Speaking on Sky News, he said: "We need to fix the behaviour of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit.

"I think it's ever relevant, and in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it's even more important. You get this sort of rebellion aspect, this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of 'not all men are bad'. No, we just have to shut up and listen."

Benedict also spoke about the lack of recognition of abuse in society.

Speaking while promoting his latest film, The Power of the Dog, he said: "There is not enough recognition of abuse, there's not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line - maybe not now, but somewhere along the line - we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour to fix the men."

This came to light after his co-star Kirsten Dunst confessed she avoided Benedict on the set of the movie because he stayed in character as masochistic rancher Phil Burbank.

She said: "We didn't talk at all during the filming unless we were out to dinner on a weekend, all together, or playing with our kids.

"He's so sweet. And he's so British. Polite British, you know? I was like, 'I can't talk to you!"

