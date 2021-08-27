The Flash Armageddon crossover event brings back heroes and villains from Arrowverse

The CW’s The Flash is back with a season 8, and kicking off the new season is a five-part special event titled Armageddon.

The crossover event will feature cameos from other superheroes and villains from the Arrowverse including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi.

Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will return as enemies Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk respectively.

In Armageddon, a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes,” said executive producer Eric Williams.

“So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

Armageddon is the first major crossover event for The CW ever since Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The Flash returns on Nov 16, 2021 on The CW.