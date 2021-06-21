The Flash director Andy Muschietti teases Batman, Supergirl and Flash insignias

The Flash director, Andy Muschietti, has been slowly rolling out teaser after teaser of the various DC heroes that will be appearing in his upcoming movie. With the latest being Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle, we see the insignia references Henry Cavil’s Superman directly –

While we didn’t get a chance to see Supergirl make an appearance in the Synderverse, it’s all down to Muschietti to bring the movie to life. Based on the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, we see Ezra Miller’s Flash race back in time, and in doing so will be tying DC’s movie multiverse together.

With Micheal Keaton confirmed as Batman, we had the chance to take a peek at Keaton’s chest insignia as well –

Joining him would be possibly Ben Affleck’s possible last outing as Batman. While Zack Synder’s Justice League was received well by the fans, it’s good to see the continuity living on with the visual connection between Superman and Supergirl’s suit.

The last time we had so many heroes in one place we ended up with a four-hour movie but it was a welcome one nonetheless. Can’t wait!