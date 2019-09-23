Fleabag, Game of Thrones win big at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Fleabag was the big winner at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept 22).

The series was honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Comedy Series accolade, as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Writing in a Comedy Series for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Best Directing in a Comedy Series for Harry Bradbeer.

When she accepted her first award of the evening, for writing, Phoebe quipped to the audience at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater: "It's just really wonderful to know, and reassuring, that a dirty, pervy, angry, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys."

Meanwhile, Outstanding Drama Series went to the final season of 'Game of Thrones', while Peter Dinklage triumphed over a shortlist including his co-stars Alfie Allen and Nikolai Coster-Waldau to take home Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

The HBO series' two wins took its total to 12 thanks to the technical honours at the Creative Arts Emmys earlier this month, making it only the second time a show has won that number of Emmys in one year - having set the record itself in 2012.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series went to 'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer, who was visibly shocked, while the Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour was given to Billy Porter for his performance in 'Pose' and Supporting Actress in a Drama Series was awarded to 'Ozark's Julia Garner.

In the comedy category, Lead Actor went to 'Barry' star Bill Hader, while 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' stars Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub took the supporting honours.

Michelle Williams gave a passionate speech as she picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in 'Fosse/Verdon'.

She said: "I see this as an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feels safe enough to voice them and respected enough that they'll be heard…