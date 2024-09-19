Florence Pugh reveals she is in a new relationship

Florence Pugh has confirmed she is in a new relationship.

The We Live In Time actress — who was dating Scrubs star Zac Braff for three years until their split in 2022 — has described 'falling in love' as magical as she reflected on her blossoming new romance.

She told British Vogue magazine: "I am [in a relationship]. Ok, so something that I resonate with is that I believe that if magic is real, then it's falling in love."

While she didn't name the mystery man, Florence — who has been linked to Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole in recent weeks — insisted she wants to 'take time to let something evolve.'

She added: "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I'm not allowing myself to go on a rollercoaster.

"I'm allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that."

She admitted 'falling is the most amazing feeling,' but there needs to be more to make a romance last.

She explained: "Unfortunately if that's the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that's the thing that you chase. That's not gonna last."

Florence also addressed her previous relationship with Zach, and noted how she always 'wants to protect' anyone she's in a relationship with.

She added: "I think for anyone I'm with, I want to protect them. It's not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I've ever read about someone that I love.

"So that was necessary. I needed to talk about it. I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed."

Looking to the future, Florence has 'always' had family on her mind, and it's a matter of timing for her.

She said: "I've wanted to have kids since I was a child myself. I love the idea of a big family. I come from a big family. I love kids. I love hanging out with kids.

"If ever there's a dinner party, I go straight to the kids to chat with them. So much easier. I love the honesty. I love how bored they can get. I've never stopped knowing that I want to have kids. It's just figuring out when."

