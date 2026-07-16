Florence Tan graduates with degree in health science

Florence Tan has unlocked a new milestone in life as she is now a health science degree holder.

The 49-year-old former Mediacorp actress announced the good news in an Instagram post today (July 16): "I am officially a graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science!

"Reaching the milestone wouldn't have been possible without an incredible support team over the past five years."

She thanked her family, colleagues, friends, as well as faculty members and classmates at the University of the People, where she graduated from, for their understanding and support.

She ended her post with: "Balancing family, work, dance and studies weren't easy, countless sleepless nights and endless hours of rushing to meet paper deadlines. But it taught me the ultimate truth, 'Never give up. Great things take time.'"

Florence, who was last seen in Chinese romance drama The White Olive Tree (2025), told AsiaOne in an interview in 2023 that she enrolled for the long-distance learning degree in September 2020 due to interest and that it is something different from her accounting background.

At the time, she shared she had six assignments to complete each week during that semester and while it was stressful to her, she found it to be a fulfilling experience.

"I am interested in beauty and healthcare, so I would focus more on these areas... Sometimes when my mum has pains, I would analyse for her and advise her how to change. Actually, those who have benefited the most are our family members," she added.

Florence, who debuted in local showbiz in 1997, is known for her performances in Singapore and Chinese dramas including The Return of the Condor Heroes (1998), Wok of Life (1999), The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber (2003) and Mystery of the Palace (2012).

She left Singapore showbiz in 2006 after marrying Taiwanese businessman Jack Liu. The couple have twin daughters, Novea and Viola, who were born in 2008, and they are based in Hong Kong now.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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