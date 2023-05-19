'I can only focus on my lines and facial expressions': Chew Chor Meng hopes to keep acting despite Kennedy's Disease limiting movement

It seems that not even debilitating disease can keep Chew Chor Meng from pursuing his passion.

In an interview with 8world for the new Mediacorp drama Family Ties, Chor Meng shared that he intends to continue acting despite his illness taking away some of his past physical capabilities.

The 54-year-old actor admitted that his acting skills have been limited by his disease and said: "I can only focus on my lines and facial expressions. If my movements could be more agile, I would be able to do better."

Chor Meng was diagnosed with Kennedy's Disease in 2008, which is a muscular dystrophy illness that causes progressive muscle loss, weakness, fasciculations and cramps. There is no known cure for the disease as of yet.

Because of his ailment, Chor Meng is very grateful towards those who have enabled him to continue acting.

He told 8world: "Everyone knows of my situation, and as long as there is a suitable script and role that doesn't require too much movement, they'll still look for me [to fill the role].

"My co-stars are also very cooperative, and for that I am grateful to them."

He also extended his gratitude towards those who supported him in this year's Star Awards, although he was not looking to secure a win.

"After being ill for 15 years, I am already very grateful to be able to stand where I am now after getting here step by step… I dare not have extravagant expectations," Chor Meng expressed.

He was nominated Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dark Angel but the award went to Brandon Wong for the same drama.

When asked if his personal experience and life story could be considered for a movie or TV series, Chor Meng was humble.

"No way, what could I have done to deserve something like that? What's so special about my story? There's nothing inspirational about it at all."

Family Ties also stars Yao Wenlong, Lina Ng, Zhang Yaodong, Jeffrey Xu, Ya Hui, Bonnie Loo and Shane Pow, and is available on Channel 8, every Monday to Friday, 9pm, as well as on meWATCH.

